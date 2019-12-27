Liverpool v Wolves: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool continue their relentless march towards the Premier League title with a showdown against Wolves.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Wolves?

Liverpool v Wolves will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Wolves on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wand-like right boot stole the show against Leicester, but he is simply one of many match-winning superstars right across the pitch for Liverpool.

Whenever some stars dip in form, plenty others are there to step up and deliver, and that level of depth has turned Liverpool into the beast they are today.

Wolves are an impressive outfit but they will be no match for Jurgen Klopp’s all-conquering superstars who are genuinely on course for an invincible season.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Wolves