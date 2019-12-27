Dundee United v Dundee: How to watch Scottish Championship on TV and live stream
Dundee United and Dundee go head-to-head in the Scottish Championship tonight
Dundee United face Dundee in a fierce local derby clash tonight.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Dundee United v Dundee game on TV and online.
What time is Dundee United v Dundee?
Dundee United v Dundee will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 27th December 2019.
How to watch Dundee United v Dundee on TV and live stream
The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:15pm.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.
If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…
Dundee United are rolling along at the top of the second tier with a massive 17-point gap over their nearest and dearest rivals – who sit in fourth.
Dundee are beginning to put a little run of form together, but United’s sheer dominance in the league and home advantage should be enough to see them through this one.
Prediction: Dundee United 2-0 Dundee