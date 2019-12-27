Championship top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?
Championship top scorers will battle throughout the 2019/20 season for a shot at lifting the Golden Boot
The Championship season is approaching Christmas with a fresh batch of strikers joining the regular faces in the hunt for personal glory as well as ‘three points for the team’.
The beauty of the Championship lies in its unpredictability, with any number of players in the hunt for the top award – but who will triumph by May?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Championship top scorers.
LAST UPDATED – 9:00am Monday 23rd December 2019
- Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) 17 goals, 1 assist
- Jarrod Bowen (Hull) 15 goals, 5 assists
- Ollie Watkins (Brentford) 13 goals, 2 assists
- Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) 12 goals, 3 assists
- Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday) 12 goals, 2 assists
- Patrick Bamford (Leeds) 10 goals, 2 assists
- Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) 10 goals, 1 assist
- Eberechi Eze (QPR) 9 goals, 4 assists
- Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) 9 goals, 1 assist
- Bradley Dack (Blackburn) 9 goals, 1 assist