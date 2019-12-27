Brighton v Bournemouth: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Brighton host Bournemouth in a clash that could see either team slide into trouble this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brighton v Bournemouth game on TV and online.

What time is Brighton v Bournemouth?

Brighton v Bournemouth will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 28th December 2019.

How to watch Brighton v Bournemouth on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Brighton have been dealt a bad hand with recent fixtures, but face a tough task to rebuild their momentum to round off the Christmas period.

Bournemouth continue to flounder in front of goal and could be in real danger if they lose this one.

Prediction: Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth