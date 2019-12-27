Arsenal v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Arsenal face Chelsea in a London derby clash with plenty at stake for both sides and their iconic managers.

What time is Arsenal v Chelsea?

Arsenal v Chelsea will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 29th December 2019.

How to watch Arsenal v Chelsea on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:30pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Arsenal will be desperate to avoid sliding further into the bottom-half mire under new boss Mikel Arteta.

Chelsea have lost three of their last four and can be leapfrogged by both Tottenham and Sheffield United if results go against Frank Lampard’s men.

Neither defence has looked resolute lately, though both teams both a fearsome set of attacker capable of ramping up the excitement.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea