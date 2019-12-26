Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Wigan v Derby: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Wigan v Derby: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Wigan and Derby go head-to-head in the Championship on Boxing Day

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Wigan

Wigan host Derby in a televised Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wigan v Derby game on TV and online.

What time is Wigan v Derby?

Wigan v Derby will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Wigan v Derby on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Under-fire Derby County desperately need points to prevent a slide towards trouble, while Wigan will do anything they can to scrape clear of the bottom.

Advertisement

Prediction: Wigan 1-1 Derby

Tags

You might like

Wolves Adama Traore

Premier League Wolves v Man City: Preview, prediction, how to watch on Amazon

Liverpool Leicester

Premier League Leicester v Liverpool: Preview, prediction, how to watch on Amazon

Manchester United Marcus Rashford

Premier League Man Utd v Newcastle: Preview, prediction, how to watch on Amazon

Liverpool

Boxing Day Football How to watch all the Premier League games on Amazon