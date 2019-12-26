Accessibility Links

Hibs v Hearts: How to watch the Edinburgh derby on Boxing Day

Hibs and Hearts go head-to-head in the Edinburgh on Boxing Day

Hibs

Hibs host Hearts in a televised Edinburgh derby clash on Boxing Day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hibs v Hearts game on TV and online.

What time is Hibs v Hearts?

Hibs v Hearts will kick off at 12:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Hibs v Hearts on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

New bosses Jack Ross and Daniel Stendel have failed to have the desired effect so far with Hibs and Hearts respectively, though Hearts’ troubles run deep and they could be punished on derby day.

Prediction: Hibs 3-1 Hearts

