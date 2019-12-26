Everton v Burnley: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Everton have shown signs of life under caretaker boss Duncan Ferguson after taking points from Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Burnley – live on Amazon Prime.

Carlo Ancelotti has now taken the reins from Ferguson’s hands and what happens next is anyone’s guess.

Burnley have drifted between sublime and ridiculous this season with a host of big wins to nil and crushing defeats littering their campaign so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Burnley game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Everton v Burnley?

Everton v Burnley will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Everton v Burnley on Amazon Prime

You can watch Everton v Burnley on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side is consistent, meaning no result could shock fans of either side in this one.

‘New manager bounce’ is bandied around a lot in the Premier League, but seeing Ancelotti walk through the door, with Ferguson as part of the backroom staff, really must have provided a lift to the squad.

Everton’s problems can’t be fixed overnight but they have demonstrated signs of life in recent weeks and should finish off Burnley.

Prediction: Everton 2-0 Burnley