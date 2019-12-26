Crystal Palace v West Ham: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Crystal Palace are continuing to prove a nuisance for teams across the Premier League ahead of hosting West Ham on Boxing Day – live on Amazon Prime.

The Eagles has consistently troubled teams at home and on the road with Roy Hodgson’s men locked in a genuine battle for the top half and potentially even a scrap for a Europa League spot should their form hold until May.

West Ham have shown flickers of life in recent weeks though the pressure remains on Manuel Pellegrini to pick up regular victories with his team of high-earning, under-performing stars.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v West Ham game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Crystal Palace v West Ham?

Crystal Palace v West Ham will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Crystal Palace v West Ham on Amazon Prime

You can watch Crystal Palace v West Ham on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

West Ham will be nicely rested after their game against Liverpool was postponed due to the Club World Cup.

However, they could be forced to rely on shaky stopper Roberto in the injury absence of Lukasz Fabianski and David Martin.

Palace were defeated 1-0 by in-form Newcastle at the weekend but can bounce back to joint-seventh with a win here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 West Ham