Chelsea v Southampton: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Chelsea and Southampton go head-to-head in the Premier League on Amazon Prime this Boxing Day

Chelsea Frank Lampard

Chelsea stopped the rot in impressive style at the weekend ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Southampton – live on Amazon Prime.

Frank Lampard’s young Blues squad will need to be on red alert over the festive period, but significantly eased the pressure on their top four spot by beating Tottenham 2-0 in north London, while Man Utd lost to bottom side Watford.

They take on Southampton in a clash at Stamford Bridge with the Saints firmly in a relegation battle though top scorer Danny Ings is doing everything he can to reverse the fall.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Chelsea v Southampton game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Chelsea v Southampton?

Chelsea v Southampton will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Chelsea v Southampton on Amazon Prime

You can watch Chelsea v Southampton on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

A 2-0 away win for Lampard’s boys was precisely the medicine required to combat a goal-leaking losing streak.

Chelsea’s youngsters will hope to avoid fatigue over the Christmas period but face a side who they tormented at St Mary’s earlier in the campaign.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton

Full list of Premier League games on Amazon Prime

