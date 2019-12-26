Accessibility Links

Charlton v Bristol City: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Charlton and Bristol City go head-to-head in the Championship on Boxing Day

Charlton v Cardiff live stream and TV channel

Charlton host Bristol City in a televised Championship clash on Boxing Day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Charlton v Bristol City game on TV and online.

What time is Charlton v Bristol City?

Charlton v Bristol City will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Charlton v Bristol City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

A three-game losing streak for Bristol City has threatened to derail their season, but this remains a strong opportunity for points against free-falling Charlton.

Prediction: Charlton 0-1 Bristol City

