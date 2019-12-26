Brentford v Swansea: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Brentford host Swansea in a televised Championship clash on Boxing Day.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brentford v Swansea game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Brentford v Swansea?

Brentford v Swansea will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Brentford v Swansea on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 2:45pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s sixth v seventh. The teams are level on points but could finish the day anywhere between third and tenth by the end of the day. It could be a cagey affair with both sides determined not to lose.

Advertisement

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Swansea