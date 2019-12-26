Accessibility Links

Brentford v Swansea: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Brentford and Swansea go head-to-head in the Championship on Boxing Day

Brentford

Brentford host Swansea in a televised Championship clash on Boxing Day.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Brentford v Swansea game on TV and online.

What time is Brentford v Swansea?

Brentford v Swansea will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Brentford v Swansea on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 2:45pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s sixth v seventh. The teams are level on points but could finish the day anywhere between third and tenth by the end of the day. It could be a cagey affair with both sides determined not to lose.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Swansea

