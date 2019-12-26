Aston Villa v Norwich: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Aston Villa take on Norwich in an intriguing Premier League relegation clash on Boxing Day – live on Amazon Prime.

Dean Smith’s men have turned heads with some strong displays this season, but the Villans have slid to four straight defeats and into the relegation zone for Christmas Day.

Norwich continue to flounder in the bottom three though Daniel Farke will not change his fluid attacking style as the Canaries battle against a swift return to the second tier.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Norwich game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v Norwich?

Aston Villa v Norwich will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Aston Villa v Norwich on Amazon Prime

You can watch Aston Villa v Norwich on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

What a game this could be…

Both sides will fight to the death for a win here given their current predicaments – a draw would do very little for either side, particularly if any of the teams above gain three points.

Teemu Pukki and Jack Grealish will be the key men relied upon to provide the difference, and this writer is plumping for the latter to wrap up a big three points.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Norwich