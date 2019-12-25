Man Utd v Newcastle: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Manchester United take on Newcastle in a classic Premier League fixture on Boxing Day – live on Amazon Prime.

The Red Devils have impressed over the last couple of months under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but a 2-0 defeat to bottom club Watford will have the critics circling once more.

Newcastle also seem to have found a decent rhythm in the top flight and will hope to consolidate their place in the safe mid-table realm with one eye looking up the table at the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Newcastle game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Man Utd v Newcastle?

Man Utd v Newcastle will kick off at 5:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Man Utd v Newcastle on Amazon Prime

You can watch Man Utd v Newcastle on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side boasts a thrilling attacking record but Man Utd need Marcus Rashford to inspire his team once again.

Anthony Martial and Daniel James have been more reserved in recent weeks, with Rashford picking up much of the goalscoring burden.

Joelinton continue to falter up front for Newcastle but Miguel Almiron’s first goal for the club will give his confidence a much-needed shot in the arm.

Prediction: Man Utd 1-1 Newcastle