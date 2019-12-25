Leicester v Liverpool: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Liverpool travel to Leicester in the biggest game of the Premier League season on Boxing Day – and it’s live on Amazon Prime for everyone to enjoy.

The Reds are in a commanding position at the top of the tree, but Leicester have arguably been the most consistently dangerous team not based on the banks of the Mersey this season.

Jamie Vardy will be desperate to spark another party at the King Power, but Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be determined to place one hand on the trophy with a victory in this one.

What time is Leicester v Liverpool?

Leicester v Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Leicester v Liverpool on Amazon Prime

You can watch Leicester v Liverpool on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leicester have failed to win either of their last two games but be under no illusions – they’re still a massive threat.

They created enough chances to win several games against Norwich but lacked the rub of the green, while Man City simply overpowered them in midfield at the Etihad.

The Foxes’ fearless approach and Jamie Vardy’s continued relentless goalscoring form against any opponent should have Liverpool – returning from a sapping trek to Qatar – worried.

Prediction: Leicester 2-2 Liverpool