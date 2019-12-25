Bournemouth v Arsenal: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Arsenal will hope for an immediate boost from new boss Mikel Arteta over the hectic festive period when they face Bournemouth – live on Amazon Prime this Boxing Day.

The Gunners have plenty of options to work with up front but remain light on top quality personnel at the back, putting pressure on Arteta to fix the issues from Day One.

Bournemouth are enduring another inconsistent campaign and could find themselves sliding toward danger if their strikers continue to stutter in front of goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bournemouth v Arsenal game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Bournemouth v Arsenal?

Bournemouth v Arsenal will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Bournemouth v Arsenal on Amazon Prime

You can watch Bournemouth v Arsenal on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Bournemouth really are in trouble as they head into this one with a severe lack of goals unravelling their season.

Arsenal looked grim in their clash with Everton, but while it was a turgid game, a clean sheet may do the defence’s confidence a world of good.

Arteta’s grand plans will take months to implement in full, but his initial impact could be felt here.

Prediction: Bournemouth 0-1 Arsenal