Tottenham v Brighton: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Tottenham will hope to rebuild their assault on the Premier League top four when they host Brighton in their Boxing Day clash live on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Spurs had surged up through the division since Jose Mourinho took charge in north London, but a costly 2-0 defeat to Chelsea has seen them slide again.

Brighton continue to battle hard in mid-table despite a rotten run of fixtures against the elite teams.

They will take plenty of heart from their 3-0 victory over Spurs at the AMEX earlier in 2019/20.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Brighton game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Tottenham v Brighton?

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Tottenham v Brighton on Amazon Prime

You can watch Tottenham v Brighton on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Tottenham looked stagnant against Chelsea following a terrific upsurge in form under Jose Mourinho.

Son’s red card means Christian Eriksen will have a big chance to impress, while Harry Kane will need to step up his goalscoring form in the coming weeks.

Brighton have endured a miserable time against the top-tier teams and have also failed to record wins against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in past weeks.

Advertisement

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Brighton