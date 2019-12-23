England in South Africa: How to watch England cricket tour of South Africa in 2019/20

England travel to face South Africa with a packed schedule of Test, ODI and T20 matches to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about England’s tour of South Africa to round off the year and into 2020.

When do England tour South Africa?

The England tour of South Africa runs from Boxing Day (26th December) 2019 until Sunday 16th February 2019.

When are South Africa v England matches?

Test: 26th December – 28th January (four matches)

ODI: 4th February – 9th February (three matches)

T20: 12th February – 16th February (three matches)

South Africa v England Test matches

All UK times/dates

1st Test – Centurion

Date: Thursday 26th December – Monday 30th December

Start time: 8:00am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

2nd Test – Cape Town

Date: Friday 3rd January – Tuesday 7th January

Start time: 8:00am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

3rd Test – Port Elizabeth

Date: Thursday 16th January – Monday 20th January

Start time: 8:30am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

4th Test – Johannesburg

Date: Friday 24th January – Tuesday 28th January

Start time: 8:00am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

South Africa v England ODI matches

All UK times/dates

1st ODI – Cape Town

Date: Tuesday 4th February

Start time: 11:00am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

2nd ODI – Durban

Date: Friday 7th February

Start time: 11:00am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

3rd ODI – Johannesburg

Date: Sunday 9th February

Start time: 8:00am (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

South Africa v England T20 matches

All UK times/dates

1st T20 – East London

Date: 12th February

Start time: 4:00pm (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

2nd T20 – Durban

Date: 14th February

Start time: 4:00pm (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

3rd T20 – Centurion

Date: 16th February

Start time: 12:30pm (Sky Sports Cricket / Main Event / NOW TV)

How to watch England tour of South Africa

You can watch the tour live on Sky Sports Cricket or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add specific channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tour through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.