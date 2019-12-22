How to watch NBA in UK: Fixtures, Primetime games, watch on TV and live stream, Sky Sports, NBA League Pass

The NBA is a growing force in the UK sports market with thousands of fans tuning in each week to catch the latest action.

Fans in the UK have a wealth of options when it comes to tuning in for the action – how will you choose to watch the NBA in 2019/20?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the upcoming televised NBA fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details.

How to watch NBA in the UK

Sky Sports will show coverage of the NBA season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.

NOW TV can help if you don’t have Sky. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NBA League Pass is one of the most popular ways for UK NBA fans to soak up the action, with every game broadcast live on the online service which can be viewed on a range of devices.

UK fans can choose between the full League Pass with live coverage of all 1,230 games this season, Team Choice to follow your favourite team, or 3-Game Choice which allows fans to watch any three games per month for a one-off annual price of £34.99.

NBA 2019 fixtures on UK TV

All times and dates are UK time

TV games will be updated throughout the season when confirmed.

Thursday 19th December

Miami Heat @ Philadelphia 76ers (12:30am – Main Event / Action)

Friday 20th December

LA Lakers @ Milwaukee Bucks (1:00am – Main Event / Action)

Saturday 21st December

Dallas Mavericks @ Philadelphia 76ers (1:00am – Main Event / Mix)

Wednesday 25th December – Christmas Day

Boston Celtics @ Toronto Raptors (5:00pm – Main Event / Action)

Milwaukee Bucks @ Philadelphia 76ers (7:30pm – Main Event / Action)

Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors (10:00pm – Main Event / Action)

Thursday 26th December – Boxing Day

LA Clippers @ LA Lakers (1:00am – Main Event / Action)

New Orleans Pelicans @ Denver Nuggets (3:30am – Main Event / Action)

Friday 27th December

New York Knicks @ Brooklyn Nets (1:00am – Main Event / Action)

Saturday 28th December

Milwaukee Bucks @ Atlanta Hawks (12:30am – Main Event / Mix)

Memphis Grizzlies @ Denver Nuggets (10:00pm – Action / Mix)

Monday 30th December

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Toronto Raptors (1:00am – Main Event / Action)