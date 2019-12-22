Tottenham v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Jose Mourinho will take centre stage once again this weekend as Tottenham host his former team Chelsea in north London.

The Special One carved out legendary status at Stamford Bridge, but his relationship with the Blues’ faithful has soured following his move to Manchester United, and now heated rivals Spurs.

On the pitch, he has transformed Tottenham’s fortunes and can spring into the top four with a victory over Chelsea who are teetering on the edge of the elite pack.

Frank Lampard’s young side had been exceeding all expectations before their current run of four defeats in five Premier League games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Tottenham v Chelsea game on TV and online.

What time is Tottenham v Chelsea?

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at 4:30pm on Sunday 22nd December 2019.

How to watch Tottenham v Chelsea on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 4:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Mourinho couldn’t inspire a victory over Man Utd when he returned to Old Trafford, but will be hell-bent on getting one over Chelsea this weekend.

Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli remains in tidy form while Harry Kane will be desperate to get in on the action.

Chelsea’s youngsters will no doubt be feeling the physical effects of a hectic schedule across the first half of the season, but they will need to summon every ounce of strength if they are to prise any points from Jose’s new home.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea