FIFA Club World Cup 2019: How to watch Liverpool on BBC TV and live stream – BBC fixtures, dates, UK time
The FIFA Club World Cup 2019 will feature Liverpool alongside other top teams from across the globe
Liverpool have reached the Club World Cup final after qualifying for the tournament due to their terrific Champions League victory in June.
The Reds beat Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid to lift their sixth top-tier European cup and book a trip to Doha for FIFA’s world club tournament.
Contenders from every continental equivalent of the UEFA Champions League have been pitted against each other this winter – but how can you tune in to watch Liverpool’s final showdown?
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 including how to watch on TV and live stream.
When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2019?
The Club World Cup starts on Wednesday 11th December 2019 and runs until Saturday 21st December 2019.
Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2019?
The tournament will be held in stadiums across Qatar.
The 2020 edition of the Club World Cup will also take place in the country to serve as a test event for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 on TV and live stream
Fans can tune in to watch the tournament for free via a combination of BBC TV channels and BBC iPlayer.
Check out the details below to see how you can watch every match for free.
Which teams are in the FIFA Club World Cup 2019?
2019 Copa Libertadores winners – Flamengo
2019 Champions League winners – Liverpool
2019 AFC (Asia) Champions League winners – Al-Hilal
2019 CAF (Africa) Champions League winners – Es Tunis
2019 CONCACAF (North America, South America, Caribbean) Champions League winners – Monterrey
2019 OFC (Oceania) Champions League winners – Hienghene Sport
2019 Qatar Stars League (top division) winner – Al-Sadd
FIFA Club World Cup 2019 fixtures
All UK time
21st December
Third place play-off: Monterrey v Al-Hilal
Time: 2:30pm. How to watch:BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport online
Final: Liverpool v Flamengo
Time: 5:30pm. How to watch: BBC1/BBC iPlayer
Who won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2018?
Real Madrid are the current holders of the trophy after beating Al-Ain in last year’s final.
They have lifted the trophy in four of the last five seasons with La Liga rivals Barcelona winning the other.
The Spanish dominance will end this season – but can Liverpool live up to their favourites tag and bring home the trophy?