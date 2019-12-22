Barnsley v West Brom: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day
Barnsley and West Brom go head-to-head in the Championship on Boxing Day
Barnsley host West Brom in a televised Championship clash on Boxing Day.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barnsley v West Brom game on TV and online.
What time is Barnsley v West Brom?
Barnsley v West Brom will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.
How to watch Barnsley v West Brom on TV and live stream
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.
Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.
Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…
Prediction: Barnsley – West Brom