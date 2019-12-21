UFC Fight Night 165: How to watch Frankie Edgar v Korean Zombie – TV, live stream, UK time

Chan Sung Jung – a.k.a. Korean Zombie – returns to his homeland to step into the Octagon with Frankie Edgar.

The South Korean fighter is coming off the back of a first-round TKO victory over Renato Moicano but has failed to win back-to-back bouts since 2012.

He has only fought three times in six years, but will be determined to post another victory on home turf.

Standing in his way is American fighter Edgar who lasted five rounds with Max Holloway at UFC 240 in July but missed out on the UFC Featherweight Championship belt by judges decision.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch UFC Fight Night 165 on TV and online.

What time does UFC Fight Night 165 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night main card – including Edgar v Korean Zombie – will start at 10:00am (UK time) on Saturday 21st December.

The preliminary card kicks off from 7:00am (UK time).

Where is UFC Fight Night 165 held?

UFC Fight Night 165 will be held at Sajik Arena, Busan, South Korea.

The arena can hold more than 14,000 spectators and is the home of the Busan KT Sonicboom basketball team.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 165

The event will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 8:00am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.