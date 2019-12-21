Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. St Mirren v Celtic: How to watch the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day

St Mirren v Celtic: How to watch the Scottish Premiership on Boxing Day

St Mirren and Celtic go head-to-head in the Championship on Boxing Day

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Celtic Scott Brown

St Mirren host Celtic in a televised Scottish Premiership clash on Boxing Day.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the St Mirren v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is St Mirren v Celtic?

St Mirren v Celtic will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch St Mirren v Celtic on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 2:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month. 

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

More to follow…

Advertisement

Prediction: St Mirren – Celtic

Tags

You might like

Everton Richarlison

Premier League Everton v Burnley: Preview, prediction, how to watch on Amazon

Sheffield United

Premier League Sheffield United v Watford: Preview, prediction, how to watch on Amazon

Liverpool

Live Football How to watch Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Manchester United Marcus Rashford

Premier League Man Utd v Newcastle: Preview, prediction, how to watch on Amazon