Hibs v Hearts: How to watch the Edinburgh derby on Boxing Day
Hibs and Hearts go head-to-head in the Edinburgh on Boxing Day
Hibs host Hearts in a televised Edinburgh derby clash on Boxing Day.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hibs v Hearts game on TV and online.
- Grab a Sky Sports Month Pass for just £16.99
- Get a NOW TV Sky Sports Month Pass just £20 a month for 2 months – usually £33.99
What time is Hibs v Hearts?
Hibs v Hearts will kick off at 12:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.
How to watch Hibs v Hearts on TV and live stream
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 12:00pm.
Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…
More to follow…
Prediction: Hibs – Hearts