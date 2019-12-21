Formula E 2019/20 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Formula E returns for its biggest season yet with a bumper 14 races spread across eight months, culminating in a pair of epic street races in London.

Advertisement

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has became the first driver to win multiple titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.

British duo Sam Bird and Alex Sims triumphed in the opening two races, but who will challenge them when Formula E arrives in Chile next?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full 2020 Formula E season calendar below, including key dates, how to watch and more.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Formula E on TV: 2019/20 race calendar

Race 3: Santiago ePrix, Chile

Date: Saturday 18th January 2020

Race 4: Mexico City ePrix, Mexico

Date: Saturday 15th February 2020

Race 5: Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco

Date: Saturday 29th February 2020

Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China

Date: Saturday 21st March 2020

Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy

Date: Saturday 4th April 2020

Race 8: Paris ePrix, France

Date: Saturday 18th April 2020

Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea

Date: Sunday 3rd May 2020

Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia

Date: Saturday 6th June 2020

Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany

Date: Sunday 21st June 2020

Race 12: New York City ePrix, United States

Date: Saturday 11th July 2020

Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Saturday 25th July 2020

Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Sunday 26th July 2020

How to watch Formula E on TV and live stream

BBC will broadcast every race live for free on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

In addition, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – will be shown live on BBC terrestrial TV.

Eurosport will show coverage of races on their channels and online player.

If you want to access the Eurosport Player direct it’s £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Formula E results

Race 1: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)

Race 2: Ad Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Advertisement

Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)