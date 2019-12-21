Christmas football on Sky Sports: Full list of Premier League, Football League, Carabao Cup and Scottish Premiership games on TV

Sky Sports is offering up another stack of live football matches this Christmas – including Premier League, Football League and Scottish Premiership encounters.

There will be 46 games shown live on Sky Sports from the start of December until the first round of fixtures in 2020.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of football games on Sky Sports this Christmas on TV and online.

Football on Sky Sports this Christmas

Friday 6th December

Championship:: Millwall v Nottingham Forest (7:45pm)

Saturday 7th December

Championship: Huddersfield v Leeds (12:30pm)

Premier League: Man City v Man Utd (5:30pm)

Sunday 8th December

Championship: West Brom v Swansea (12:00pm)

Premier League: Aston Villa v Leicester (2:00pm)

Premier League: Brighton v Wolves (4:30pm)

Monday 9th December

Premier League: West Ham Utd v Arsenal (8:00pm)

Tuesday 10th December

Championship: Preston v Fulham (7:45pm)

Wednesday 11th December

Championship: Birmingham v QPR (7:45pm)

Championship: Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm)

Friday 13th December

Championship: Charlton v Hull (7:45pm)

Saturday 14th December

Championship: Birmingham v West Brom (12:30pm)

Premier League: Southampton v West Ham (5:30pm)

Sunday 15th December

Scottish Premiership: Motherwell v Rangers (12:00pm)

Premier League: Man Utd v Everton (2:00pm)

Premier League: Arsenal v Man City (4:30pm)

Monday 16th December

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Brighton (8:00pm)

Tuesday 17th December

Carabao Cup Aston Villa v Liverpool (7:45pm)

Wednesday 18th December

Carabao Cup Oxford v Man City (7:45pm)

Friday 20th December

Championship: Middlesbrough v Stoke (7:45pm)

Saturday 21st December

Championship: Cardiff v Preston (12:30pm)

Premier League: Man City v Leicester (5:30pm)

Sunday 22nd December

Championship: Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City (12:00pm)

Premier League: Watford v Man Utd (2:00pm)

Premier League: Tottenham v Chelsea (4:30pm)

Monday 23rd December

Championship: Blackburn v Wigan (7:45pm)

Thursday 26th December

Scottish Premiership: Hearts v Hibernian (12:30pm)

Championship: Brentford v Swansea (3:00pm)

Championship: Leeds v Preston (5:15pm)

Championship: Reading v QPR (7:30pm)

Saturday 28th December

Premier League: Brighton v Bournemouth (12:30pm)

Premier League: Norwich v Tottenham (5:30pm)

Sunday 29th December

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers (12:30pm)

Premier League: Arsenal v Chelsea (2:00pm)

Premier League: Liverpool v Wolves (4:30pm)

Monday 30th December

Championship: Derby v Charlton (7:45pm)

Wednesday 1st January

Championship: Millwall v Luton (12:45pm)

League 1: Wycombe v Ipswich (3:00pm)

Championship: West Brom v Leeds (5:15pm)

Thursday 2nd January

Championship: Derby v Barnsley (7:45pm)

Championship: Swansea v Charlton (7:45pm)

How to watch football on Sky Sports

You can watch all of the action live Sky Sports‘ various TV channels

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.