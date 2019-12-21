What boxing is on TV this week? How to watch Richard Riakporhe, Jack Massey, Daniel Dubois and more

It has been a big year for boxing, but there’s still more to come in 2019.

Advertisement

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world title belts from Andy Ruiz Jr following a points victory in Saudi Arabia.

But there are plenty of terrific fights to be aired every week, aside from mega-bouts involving the likes of Joshua.

The UK boxing scene has plenty of talented stars capable of lighting up arenas across the country.

Sky Sports and BT Sport have picked up the rights to many big nights of boxing – but what do they have to offer this week?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full boxing schedule for this week including how you can watch the action live from home.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What boxing is on TV this week?

Sunday 15th December

Location: York Hall, London, UK

Time: 7:00pm

Watch: Sky Sports Action

Richard Riakporhe v Jack Massey – Vacant BBBofC British Cruiser Title

Saturday 21st December

Location: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, USA

Time: 2:00am (UK time)

Watch: Sky Sports Action / Main Event

Daniel Jacobs v Julio Cesar Chavez Jr – Super Middleweight

Josh Kelly v Winston Campos – Welterweight

Saturday 21st December

Location: Copper Box Arena, London, UK

Time: TBC (UK time)

Watch: BT Sport 1

Daniel Dubois v Kyotaro Fujimoto – WBC Silver/WBO International Heavyweight titles

Sunny Edwards v Marcel Braithwaite – Vacant BBBofC British Super Fly title

Tommy Fury v TBA – Light Heavyweight

How to watch boxing on TV and online in the UK

Sky Sports: Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as boxing so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

NOW TV: You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BT Sport: If you are an existing BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

You can also add BT Sport to your existing broadband or TV deal on Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin Media.

How to watch boxing online in the US

Fans can watch many fights live in the US via DAZN.

The streaming service is available in a monthly or annual plan.

An annual pass will boast coverage of the biggest names in boxing throughout 2019 and into 2020.

DAZN also offers access to live MMA fights in the US.