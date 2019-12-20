Accessibility Links

What time is Match of the Day on at Christmas? MOTD time and dates over festive period

Match of the Day will bring you all the highlights from a bumper few weeks of Premier League action over Christmas

Gary Lineker

Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 will bring you full round-ups of Premier League highlights over the busy Christmas period.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on when and how to watch Match of the Day this Christmas.

What time is Match of the Day on?

Repeats not included

Saturday 21st December

Match of the Day – 10:25pm (BBC1)

Sunday 22nd December

Match of the Day 2 – 10:30pm (BBC1)

Thursday 26th December – Boxing Day

Match of the Day – 10:20pm (BBC1)

Saturday 28th December

Match of the Day – 10:30pm (BBC1)

Sunday 29th December

Match of the Day 2 – 10:30pm (BBC1)

Wednesday 1st January

Match of the Day – 11:05pm (BBC1)

