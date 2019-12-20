Accessibility Links

Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 18 preview – plus the Christmas games to watch

Football Times podcast previews Week 18 of Premier League action on TV

Football Times podcast

The Premier League title race won’t halt for Christmas as the games start to flow thick and fast in the top flight.

Football Times returns to preview the upcoming top flight games on TV with Man Utd, Chelsea and Arsenal all in action this weekend.

Formerly part of the RadioTimes.com Podcast, Football Times will be released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views for each Premier League game on the box.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day writer Jake Wilson for Week 18.

Michael and Jake also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 18.

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.

