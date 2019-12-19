Liverpool v Flamengo: How to watch Club World Cup final on TV and live stream

Liverpool can add more silverware to the cabinet when they face Flamengo in the Club World Cup final this weekend.

Advertisement

The Reds narrowly overcame Mexican outfit Monterrey in a 2-1 semi-final victory.

Flamengo will be more stern test for Jurgen Klopp and his men, though considering how little overlap there is between European and South American football, this should be an unpredictable clash to savour.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Flamengo game on TV and online.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What time is Liverpool v Flamengo?

Liverpool v Flamengo will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 21st December 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Flamengo on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 5:15pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Liverpool’s main men will all be on display for the final and regardless of the competition’s prestige – or lack thereof – they will be determined to be crowned kings of the world.

Hot-shot star man Gabriel Barbosa will threaten for Flamengo, while ex-Chelsea and Atletico Madrid defender Felipe Luis and former Bayern Munich ace Rafinha bring strong pedigrees to the game.

It won’t be an easy encounter at all, but Liverpool should have enough quality – coupled with an insatiable desire for winning – to bring home the trophy.

Advertisement

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Flamengo