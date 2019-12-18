Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Wolves v Man City: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Wolves v Man City: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Wolves and Man City go head-to-head in the Premier League on Amazon Prime after Boxing Day

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Wolves Adama Traore

Manchester City have a score to settle with Wolves in their Premier League clash – live on Amazon Prime.

Advertisement

Both teams must wait until the day after Boxing Day for a bite of Christmas football, meaning they can assess the table before kicking off at Molineux.

Wolves stunned City in a 2-0 victory at the Etihad earlier in the season and another result like that could definitively kill off City’s faint hopes of clawing their way back into the Premier League title race.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wolves v Man City game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Wolves v Man City?

Wolves v Man City will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 27th December 2019.

How to watch Wolves v Man City on Amazon Prime

You can watch Wolves v Man City on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

More to follow…

Advertisement

Prediction: Wolves – Man City

Full list of Premier League games on Amazon Prime

Tags

You might like

NFL Cleveland Browns

NFL 2019 season schedule and UK TV guide

2020 Formula 1 race calendar

Formula 1 2020 race calendar and TV guide

FAWSL trophy

FA WSL Fixtures, how to watch and FA Player details

Andy Murray

Sport calendar 2019 Our complete TV guide to sporting events this year