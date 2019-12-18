Sheffield United v Watford: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Sheffield United are loving life in the Premier League ahead of their showdown with struggling Watford on Boxing Day – live on Amazon Prime.

The Blades – led by inspirational homegrown boss Chris Wilder – are very much in contention to crack the top six and will hope to further their bid for a shock European place against bottom half opponents.

Alarm bells have been ringing for Watford all season but Nigel Pearson’s arrival at Vicarage Road appears to have brought a level of organisation to their play, now they must play for every point available if they are to beat the drop.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Sheffield United v Watford game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Sheffield United v Watford?

Sheffield United v Watford will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Sheffield United v Watford on Amazon Prime

You can watch Sheffield United v Watford on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

