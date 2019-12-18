Accessibility Links

  4. Leicester v Liverpool: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Leicester v Liverpool: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Leicester and Liverpool go head-to-head in the Premier League on Amazon Prime this Boxing Day

Liverpool Leicester

Liverpool travel to Leicester in the biggest game of the Premier League season on Boxing Day – and it’s live on Amazon Prime for everyone to enjoy.

The Reds are in a commanding position at the top of the tree, but Leicester have arguably been the most consistently dangerous team not based on the banks of the Mersey this season.

Jamie Vardy will be desperate to spark another party at the King Power, but Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be determined to place one hand on the trophy with a victory in this one.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Leicester v Liverpool game via Amazon Prime on TV and online.

What time is Leicester v Liverpool?

Leicester v Liverpool will kick off at 8:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Leicester v Liverpool on Amazon Prime

You can watch Leicester v Liverpool on Amazon Prime through their Premier League page.

All you need to do is select which game you want to watch from the list.

If you don’t have an account, check out the latest Amazon Prime offers including a 30-day free trial that will give you full access to all Premier League games on the platform.

A subscription usually costs just £7.99 per month and includes the entire Amazon Prime Video library as well as free next-day delivery on thousands of items from the main Amazon store.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

More to follow…

Prediction: Leicester – Liverpool

Full list of Premier League games on Amazon Prime

