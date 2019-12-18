Hearts v Celtic: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Celtic face a potential banana skin clash with Hearts at Tynecastle in a midweek trip to Edinburgh.

The Bhoys have been in rampant form, in contrast to struggling Hearts, but the hosts will hope to receive a boost by the arrival of attack-minded manager Daniel Stendel.

The former Barnsley coach was renowned for his work with young talents at Oakwell and sharpening them into an attractive, offensive outfit.

In the opposing dugout, ex-Hibs boss Neil Lennon can expect a typically hostile welcome but will attempt to harness the fiery atmosphere into a professional, efficient display.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hearts v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is Hearts v Celtic?

Hearts v Celtic will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

How to watch Hearts v Celtic on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The famed ‘new manager bounce’ throws a degree of uncertainty over this clash despite Celtic appearing to be overwhelming favourites given both sides’ fortunes recently.

They’ve been finding goals across the pitch from a range of sources and will hope for more of the same to keep the title surge flowing.

Prediction: Hearts 1-2 Celtic