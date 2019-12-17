Oxford v Man City: How to watch Carabao Cup on TV and live stream

Oxford face a mountainous task when they square up to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup this week.

The League One outfit will be desperate to achieve the seemingly unachievable in getting one over Pep Guardiola’s men.

City are the reigning Carabao Cup champions and won’t relent in their pursuit of further silverware.

Guardiola has mixed his teams up for cup competitions – with the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden expected to feature in this one – but they have breezed beyond Preston and Burton among others in the competition to reach the final eight.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Oxford v Man City game on TV and online.

What time is Oxford v Man City?

Oxford v Man City will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 18th December 2019.

How to watch Oxford v Man City on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:30pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s a relatively straight-forward scenario. Oxford’s sheer determination, grit and organisation has to trump City’s all-out technical superiority. Easy, eh?

Everything points to a City victory, though Oxford will have studied City’s less-than impenetrable backline in the hope they can produce an absolute stunner of a result – but can they?

Prediction: Oxford 0-3 Man City