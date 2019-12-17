Man City v Leicester: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester City host Leicester in a tantalising clash that could reshape the Premier League title race.

City are four points short of the Foxes – and 14 points behind leaders Liverpool – going into the weekend.

If Pep Guardiola’s men drop three more points, their title ambitions may well be over.

Leicester will harbour their own ambitions of fighting their way into a title challenge, though a draw with Norwich may have taken the wind from their sails.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man City v Leicester game on TV and online.

What time is Man City v Leicester?

Man City v Leicester will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 21st December 2019.

How to watch Man City v Leicester on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

City remain suspect at the back, and one man licking his lips at the prospect of facing nervous centre-backs will be Jamie Vardy.

His remarkable scoring run was officially halted at eight, but his crucial header – which Tim Krul flapped into his own net – versus Norwich proves he’s still looking sharp.

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling stepped up against Arsenal in a big victory, but can they cope with Leicester on Saturday?

Prediction: Man City 2-2 Leicester