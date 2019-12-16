How to watch NFL in the UK – live stream and TV fixture news for BBC, Sky and NOW TV
Your need to know guide of what to watch and where during the 2019 football season
UK fans have really started to get the NFL bug, especially as there have been no less than four games from the premier US football league held in the country during 2019. No wonder more people than ever are tuning into live NFL action on their TVs, tablets and phones to keep abreast of all the latest action.
Sunday evenings are dominated by sharp-shooting quarter-backs, rapid-running receivers, relentless running backs and hard-hitting defensive behemoths.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the remaining fixtures including UK start times and broadcast details, as well as compiling a handy guide of how to watch the matches on British TV screens through BBC, Sky Sports, NOW TV and with your NFL game pass.
How to watch NFL in the UK
Sky Sports show coverage of the NFL season across various channels including Sky Sports Main Event and online via the SkyGo app.
You can also watch via NOW TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.
NFL Gamepass is one of the most popular ways for UK NFL fans to soak up the action, with almost every game broadcasted live on the service which can be viewed on a range of devices.
The only games not broadcast on Gamepass are Sunday games shown on Sky Sports, though the fantastic NFL Redzone – which flicks between every live game when exciting moments arrive – does include snippets of blackout games on Sky Sports Mix.
NFL 2019 fixtures – UK TV schedule
Times and dates are UK time. All games start at 6:00pm unless specified
Sky Sports TV games will be updated in bold when confirmed
NFL Week 16 fixtures
Saturday 21st December
Houston Texans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:00pm)
Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots (9:30pm)
Sunday 22nd December
Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers @ Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals @ Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints @ Tennessee Titans
New York Giants @ Washington Redskins
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Jets
Detroit Lions @ Denver Broncos (9:05pm)
Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)
Monday 23rd December
Kansas City Chiefs @ Chicago Bears (1:20am – Main Event / Action)
Tuesday 24th December
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (1:15am – Main Event / Action)
NFL Week 17 fixtures
Subject to change due to end-of-season flex rules
Sunday 29th December
Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers
New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans
Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)
Oakland Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
NFL play-off dates
Saturday 4th January 2020
AFC Wildcard round – TBC
NFC Wildcard round – TBC
Sunday 5th January 2020
AFC Wildcard round – TBC
NFC Wildcard round – TBC
Saturday 11th January 2020
AFC Divisional round – TBC
NFC Divisional round – TBC
Sunday 12th January 2020
AFC Divisional round – TBC
NFC Divisional round – TBC
Sunday 19th January 2020
AFC Championship game – TBC
NFC Championship game – TBC
Sunday 2nd February 2020
Super Bowl LIV – TBC