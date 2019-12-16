Crystal Palace v Brighton: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Crystal Palace take on Brighton in the peculiar M23 derby on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles and Seagulls’ rivalry dates back to the 70s following a string of fiery encounters and off-field incidents and has escalated ever since.

Both sides go into this fixture sitting happily in mid-table despite losing streaks against top teams.

They continue to pick up crucial wins against sides around them, but who will take the spoils – and bragging rights – from this one?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Crystal Palace v Brighton game on TV and online.

What time is Crystal Palace v Brighton?

Crystal Palace v Brighton will kick off at 7:45pm on Monday 8th December 2019.

How to watch Crystal Palace v Brighton on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s a tight call considering both teams bear similar records, with similar ambitions and similar issues – mainly in lacking talismanic goalscorer.

Palace have the knack of turning up for games against those sides around them and boast a terrific defence that has kept three successive clean sheets, making them the slight favourites here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Brighton