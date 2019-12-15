Motherwell v Rangers: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream

Rangers will hope to bounce back to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership against Motherwell this weekend.

The Gers drew away to Aberdeen in their last league outing, giving Celtic a two-point lead at the top of the table.

Life won’t get much easier against Motherwell who sit third in the division following a three-game winning streak.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Motherwell v Rangers game on TV and online.

What time is Motherwell v Rangers?

Motherwell v Rangers will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 15th December 2019.

How to watch Motherwell v Rangers on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:00am.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It has been a tough week for Rangers following the draw with Aberdeen, defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final and intense Europa League clash with Young Boys.

A trip to Motherwell is one of the last things they’d want right now – fatigue could play a part in this one.

Prediction: Motherwell 1-1 Rangers