Who is Lewis Hamilton? Meet Formula 1 champion and BBC SPOTY nominee – and how to vote

Lewis Hamilton has driven himself into the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 shortlist and will be aiming for the crown this Sunday.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has rounded up his top achievements in 2019 plus full information on how to vote for him.

Why is Lewis Hamilton nominated in 2019?

Hamilton won his sixth Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship title to cap off the 2019 season.

He won more than half of the races in the season – 11 out of 21 in total – including the British Grand Prix.

The 34-year-old has now won 84 Grand Prix titles, second only to the legendary Michael Schumacher who racked up 91.

Hamilton is now also just one world title away from levelling Schumacher’s incredible total of seven, and is well-placed to do so with Mercedes next season.

How to vote for Lewis Hamilton in BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Voting for the Sports Personality Award does not open to the public until the programme airs on the BBC on Sunday 15th December.

The public will then be able to vote online or over the phone, with full details to be announced during the show.

A number will be revealed on the show for phone votes, but text voting will not be available.

Voting is only available during the show so get in quick – there will be under two hours for you to have your say.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees

Click for a full profile of each BBC SPOTY star

Advertisement

Full TV guide to BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019