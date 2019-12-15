FIFA Club World Cup 2019: How to watch on TV and live stream – BBC fixtures, dates, UK time

The FIFA Club World Cup will feature Liverpool in 2019 following their terrific Champions League victory in June.

The Reds beat Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid to lift their sixth top-tier European cup and book a trip to Doha for FIFA’s world club tournament.

Contenders from every continental equivalent of the UEFA Champions League will be pitted against each other this winter – but how can you tune in to watch Liverpool’s progress?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 including how to watch on TV and live stream.

When is the FIFA Club World Cup 2019?

The Club World Cup starts on Wednesday 11th December 2019 and runs until Saturday 21st December 2019.

Where is the FIFA Club World Cup 2019?

The tournament will be held in stadiums across Qatar.

The 2020 edition of the Club World Cup will also take place in the country to serve as a test event for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the tournament for free via a combination of BBC TV channels and BBC iPlayer.

Check out the details below to see how you can watch every match for free.

Which teams are in the FIFA Club World Cup 2019?

2019 Copa Libertadores winners – Flamengo

2019 Champions League winners – Liverpool

2019 AFC (Asia) Champions League winners – Al-Hilal

2019 CAF (Africa) Champions League winners – Es Tunis

2019 CONCACAF (North America, South America, Caribbean) Champions League winners – Monterrey

2019 OFC (Oceania) Champions League winners – Hienghene Sport

2019 Qatar Stars League (top division) winner – Al-Sadd

FIFA Club World Cup 2019 fixtures

All UK time

11th December

Match 1: Al Sadd v Hienghene Sport

Time: 5:30pm. How to watch: BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport online

14th December

Match 2: Monterrey v Winner of Match 1

Time: 5:30pm. How to watch: BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport online

Match 3: Al-Hilal v Es Tunis

Time: 2:00pm. How to watch: BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport online

17th December

Fifth place play-off: Loser of Match 2 v Loser of Match 3

Time: 2:30pm. How to watch: BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport online

Semi-final 1: Flamengo v Winner of Match 3

Time: 5:30pm. How to watch: BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport online

18th December

Semi-final 2: Liverpool v Winner of Match 2

Time: 5:30pm. How to watch: BBC2/BBC iPlayer

21st December

Third place play-off: Loser of SF 1 v Loser of SF 2

Time: 2:00pm. How to watch: TBC

Final: Winner of SF 1 v Winner of SF 2

Time: 2:00pm. How to watch: TBC

Who won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2018?

Real Madrid are the current holders of the trophy after beating Al-Ain in last year’s final.

They have lifted the trophy in four of the last five seasons with La Liga rivals Barcelona winning the other.

The Spanish dominance will end this season – but can Liverpool live up to their favourites tag and bring home the trophy?