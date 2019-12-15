Who is Dina Asher-Smith? Meet sprinting sensation and BBC SPOTY nominee – and how to vote

Dina Asher-Smith is ranked among the favourites to be crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 following a terrific year on the track.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up her top achievements in 2019 plus full information on how to vote for her.

Why is Dina Asher-Smith nominated in 2019?

Asher-Smith lit up the track at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

She won gold in the Women’s 200m, tearing up the field with a British national record time of 21.88.

She produced another national record of 10.83 in the Women’s 100m final as she won silver, behind the legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

To cap off her tournament, she also landed silver in the Women’s 4x100m relay narrowly behind the Jamaican team.

How to vote for Dina Asher-Smith in BBC Sports Personality of the Year

Voting for the Sports Personality Award does not open to the public until the programme airs on the BBC on Sunday 15th December.

The public will then be able to vote online or over the phone, with full details to be announced during the show.

A number will be revealed on the show for phone votes, but text voting will not be available.

Voting is only available during the show so get in quick – there will be under two hours for you to have your say.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 nominees

