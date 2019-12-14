Southampton v West Ham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Southampton take on West Ham in a tasty relegation battle between two sides desperate for points.

The Saints have Danny Ings to thank for easing their current predicament with nine goals in the top flight so far this season.

Despite Ings’ strikes, Southampton find themselves in 18th while West Ham sit just a point ahead.

The Hammers are struggling for goals despite boasting a talented, expensive array of forwards.

What time is Southampton v West Ham?

Southampton v West Ham will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 14th December 2019.

How to watch Southampton v West Ham on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Expect a tight game between two sides who can barely afford to drop points in games against potential relegation rivals.

A winner would scramble away to relative safety in the highly-congested table, while a draw would simply represent a missed opportunity for both.

As has been the case in many games for Southampton, Ings’ clinical touch may prove the difference.

Prediction: Southampton 2-1 West Ham