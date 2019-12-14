Premier League top scorers: Who will win the 2019/20 Golden Boot?

The Premier League is bristling with attacking talents setting the top flight alight as the campaign approaches Christmas.

Last season’s Golden Boot award was split three ways by African trio Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

With 22 goals each, it was the lowest total to secure the award since Carlos Tevez and Dimitar Berbatov shared the honour with 20 goals after the 2010/11 campaign.

The title race will bring out the best in the top strikers once again, while several new additions to the Premier League could take the division by storm.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League top scorers.

LAST UPDATED – 9:50pm Monday 9th December 2019

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 16 goals, 3 assists Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) 11 goals, 3 assists Marcus Rashford (Man Utd) 10 goals, 4 assists Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 10 goals, 0 assists Sadio Mane (Liverpool) 9 goals, 4 assists Sergio Aguero (Man City) 9 goals, 2 assists Harry Kane (Tottenham) 9 goals, 2 assists Danny Ings (Tottenham) 9 goals, 1 assist Teemu Pukki (Norwich) 8 goals, 3 assists Raheem Sterling (Man City) 8 goals, 1 assist