Liverpool v Watford: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Liverpool can extend their lead over Manchester City to a staggering 17 points – at least temporarily – when they face Watford in the early kick-off this weekend.

The Reds remain near-spotless in the top flight this season having won 15 of their opening 16 clashes.

Jurgen Klopp will expect full intensity in every match regardless of opposition over the busy festive period, including in this encounter with rock-bottom Watford.

Nigel Pearson has taken the reins at Vicarage Road and will not hesitate to park every bus in Merseyside across the Watford goal during his first match in charge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Watford game on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Watford?

Liverpool v Watford will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 14th December 2019.

How to watch Liverpool v Watford on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It’s a baptism of fire for Pearson at Watford, and he would surely settle for a point in this one.

Liverpool may be tempted to rest players ahead of a hectic schedule, but with the Premier League a top priority for Klopp, they’re unlikely to change much.

Watford’s full-backs have been exposed on countless occasions this season and Liverpool’s wide men could thrive.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Watford