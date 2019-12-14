Football Times podcast: Premier League Week 17 preview – Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool in action

Accessibility Links

Football Times podcast previews Week 17 of Premier League action on TV

Football Times podcast

The Premier League title is drifting ever-closer to Liverpool as Week 17 of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign approaches.

Football Times returns to preview the upcoming top flight games on TV with Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool all in action.

Formerly part of the RadioTimes.com Podcast, Football Times will be released every Wednesday to bring you the latest news and views for each Premier League game on the box.

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts is joined by BBC Match of the Day magazine deputy editor Mark Parry for Week 17.

Michael and Paz also offer their latest Fantasy Premier League tips ahead of Gameweek 17.

You can listen to the brand new Football Times podcast on YouTube or via a range of platforms including Apple / Spotify / Acast.

