Premiership Rugby 2019/20 on TV: How to watch televised games

Premiership Rugby is underway with the big-hitters all jostling for position at the top of the table.

International stars will soon return to line-ups across the country following the Rugby World Cup, but how have their teams fared without them?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Premiership Rugby games live on TV and how to watch them.

How to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and live stream

Premiership Rugby fixtures on TV

Round 5

Friday 29th November

Bath Rugby v Saracens (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

Saturday 30th November

Northampton Saints v Leicester Tigers (3:00pm) BT Sport 2

Sunday 1st December

Harlequins v Gloucester Rugby (3:00pm) BT Sport

Round 6

Friday 20th December

Gloucester Rugby v Worcester Warriors (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 21st December

Leicester Tigers v Exeter Chiefs (3:00pm) BT Sport

Sunday 22nd December

London Irish v Bath Rugby (3:00pm) BT Sport

Round 7

Friday 27th December

Bristol Bears v Wasps (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 28th December

Northampton Saints v Gloucester Rugby (2:00pm) BT Sport

Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (4:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 29th December

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens BT Sport

Round 8

Friday 3rd December

Sale Sharks v Harlequins (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 4th December

Gloucester v Bath Rugby (3:00pm) BT Sport

Sunday 5th December

Wasps v Northampton Saints (3:00pm) BT Sport