Motherwell v Rangers: How to watch Scottish Premiership on TV and live stream
Motherwell and Rangers go head-to-head in the Scottish Premiership this weekend
Rangers will hope to bounce back to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership against Motherwell this weekend.
The Gers drew away to Aberdeen in their last league outing, giving Celtic a two-point lead at the top of the table.
Life won’t get much easier against Motherwell who sit third in the division following a three-game winning streak.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Motherwell v Rangers game on TV and online.
What time is Motherwell v Rangers?
Motherwell v Rangers will kick off at 12:00pm on Sunday 15th December 2019.
How to watch Motherwell v Rangers on TV and live stream
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 11:00am.
Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…
It has been a tough week for Rangers following the draw with Aberdeen, defeat to Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final and intense Europa League clash with Young Boys.
A trip to Motherwell is one of the last things they’d want right now – fatigue could play a part in this one.
Prediction: Motherwell 1-1 Rangers