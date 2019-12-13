Man Utd v Everton: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United are unbeaten in five Premier League games as they close in on the top four.

The Red Devils’ upturn in form has coincided with Chelsea stuttering in the elite pack ahead of the visit of Everton to Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be pleased with his team’s efforts in their 4-0 Europa League win over AZ Alkmaar on Thursday, but knows cracking the top fur is a top priority.

Everton will be led by Duncan Ferguson for the short trip to Manchester following the dismissal of Marco Silva.

The Toffees are yet to identify a top managerial target, nor will they do so before this weekend’s showdown.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Man Utd v Everton game on TV and online.

What time is Man Utd v Everton?

Man Utd v Everton will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 15th December 2019.

How to watch Man Utd v Everton on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app from 1:00pm.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

United are steadily improving at the right time with the top four very much in their sights.

Their rapid frontline provides trouble for every side they face at the moment, and Solskjaer deserves major credit for striking a balance in attack.

Everton will attempt to hold on for a point, but they remain directionless and could struggle to keep United at bay.

Prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Everton